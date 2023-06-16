Decentralized Social Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $91.60 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.70 or 0.00033185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $91.60 million and $406,689.46 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

