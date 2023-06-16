Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Up 5.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 17,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

