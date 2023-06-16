Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DKL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.09. 133,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

About Delek Logistics Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

