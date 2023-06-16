Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $948.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040 over the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Articles

