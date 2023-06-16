DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.20. DHT has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.