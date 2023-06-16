Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $574.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

