Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

DCOM stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $719.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

