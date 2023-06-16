Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 616,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,876,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 23,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,951. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

