Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.68 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

