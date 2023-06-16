Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF remained flat at $4.97 during midday trading on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

