Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.66. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.71.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5145555 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

