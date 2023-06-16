Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.66. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.71.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5145555 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
See Also
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.