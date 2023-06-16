Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 488,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,187,000 after purchasing an additional 182,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $325.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day moving average of $331.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

