Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 33,334 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.7 %

DUOL stock opened at $157.43 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

