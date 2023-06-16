dYdX (DYDX) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $267.51 million and $43.71 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

