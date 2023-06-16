Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.10 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

