EAC Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $347,735.08 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115883 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

