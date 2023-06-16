East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.
