Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.55

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 3579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Edenred Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Edenred Increases Dividend

Edenred Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

