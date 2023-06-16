Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.55

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 3579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Edenred Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.
Edenred Increases Dividend
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
Featured Stories
