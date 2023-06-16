EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 12,978 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.23. 66,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

