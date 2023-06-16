EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 1.56% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,330 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

