El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,606.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

