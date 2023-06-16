El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
