Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.40 and a 200-day moving average of $479.35. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

