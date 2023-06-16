Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

