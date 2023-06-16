ELIS Price Down 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $11.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,471.71 or 1.00041881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397199 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

