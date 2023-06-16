Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

