Energy Focus Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 790,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

