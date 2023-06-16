Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Up 3.2 %

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,240.91 ($15.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,681.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,374.74. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98).

Insider Transactions at Entain

About Entain

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.