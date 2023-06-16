Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider David Johnstone Purchases 135,139 Shares

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Rating) insider David Johnstone purchased 135,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,675.98 ($7,213.50).

Envirosuite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Envirosuite Company Profile

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Omnis, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

