EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $130.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

EOG stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

