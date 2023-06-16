EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.81. 786,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,393. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

