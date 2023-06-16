Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 16th (AMGN, CHT, CRK, DE, DKL, ECL, EQC, FPI, FRD, LEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 16th:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
