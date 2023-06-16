Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 16th (AMGN, CHT, CRK, DE, DKL, ECL, EQC, FPI, FRD, LEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 16th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.