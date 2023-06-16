Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 16th (AMGN, CHT, CRK, DE, DKL, ECL, EQC, FPI, FRD, LEN)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 16th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.