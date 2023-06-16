Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ACOR, ARCC, ATLC, ATZAF, BIO, BNOX, BSQR, CLRO, CPSH, CVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 16th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF). Handelsbanken issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

