Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ACOR, ARCC, ATLC, ATZAF, BIO, BNOX, BSQR, CLRO, CPSH, CVR)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 16th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF). Handelsbanken issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

