Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

