Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,720.19 or 0.06548497 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $206.79 billion and $6.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,212,795 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.