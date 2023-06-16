Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Euroapi in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Euroapi alerts:

Euroapi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EAPIF opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14. Euroapi has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$23.40.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

