Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at $195,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Euronav by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,636 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $5,112,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Euronav has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.