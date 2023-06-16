Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at $195,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Euronav by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,636 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $5,112,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Euronav Price Performance
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Euronav Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 23.45%.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
