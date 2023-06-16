Evercore ISI Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $475.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $490.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average of $363.81. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $495.20.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

