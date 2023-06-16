EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 2,125.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $275,000.

EVgo Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EVGOW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 52,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Further Reading

