Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.51. 25,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 333,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $887.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

