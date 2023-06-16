Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.1 %

EXE stock opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$610.14 million, a P/E ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$324.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.70 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3200715 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extendicare Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.