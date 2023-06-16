Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after acquiring an additional 265,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fabrinet Stock Performance
NYSE FN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 674,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
