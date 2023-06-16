Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after acquiring an additional 265,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

NYSE FN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 674,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.