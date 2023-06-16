Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 53,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 19,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £308,469.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

