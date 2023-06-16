Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,901. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

