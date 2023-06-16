FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAZE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAZE remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. 120,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. FaZe has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

About FaZe

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

