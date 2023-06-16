FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Up 1.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.