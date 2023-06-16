Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMET stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.42. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

