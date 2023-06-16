Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,969 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

