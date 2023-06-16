Financial Analysis: Bright Green (BGXX) & Its Competitors

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.88 Bright Green Competitors $284.08 million -$110.28 million -1.58

Analyst Recommendations

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Green and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 217 568 824 48 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -11.10% -72.70% 21.88%

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

