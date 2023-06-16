Financial Comparison: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.69 $1.82 billion $20.59 2.07 Navitas Semiconductor $44.56 million 34.63 $73.91 million ($0.41) -23.39

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98% Navitas Semiconductor -150.19% -22.72% -19.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.09%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

