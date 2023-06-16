Financial Survey: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) & NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovAccess Global and Qualigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualigen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.62%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A Qualigen Therapeutics $4.98 million 0.97 -$18.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares NovAccess Global and Qualigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NovAccess Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares NovAccess Global and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A -2,115.87% Qualigen Therapeutics -309.46% -164.73% -96.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NovAccess Global has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics beats NovAccess Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. RAS-F3 is a small molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor for blocking RAS mutations that lead to tumor formation, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. The company was founded on March 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

